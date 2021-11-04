CF Montreal blanks Houston to set up must-win season finale
Canadian side needs to beat Orlando on MLS Decision Day to reach playoffs
CF Montreal's MLS playoff hopes come down to their final game of the regular season after a 2-0 win Wednesday over the Houston Dynamo.
A must-win showdown Sunday against Orlando City SC just two points ahead of Montreal in the Eastern Conference will determine if Montreal continues into the post-season.
"It's a good feeling in the locker room right now because we won a very important game, but Sunday is the most important game," said Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic.
"It's the game of the season. Every ounce of our energy has to be towards that game."
WATCH | Montreal shuts out Houston:
Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller were the goalscorers Wednesday for Montreal (12-11-10).
Knowing a win kept them in control of their own destiny, Montreal came out of the gate swinging in an effort to take the lead early. Houston (6-16-12) appeared happy to sit back and absorb the pressure.
While Montreal carried nearly 64 per cent of possession, they mustered just three shots on target, created mostly half-chances and did little to trouble Dynamo keeper Kyle Morton.
"Emotionally, it was not an easy game, so I'm happy because the guys started the game in a good way," Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy said.
Houston was more aggressive in the second half. They dominated possession and almost took the lead on three occasions.
"[Houston] had a few chances, but that's normal," Mihailovic said. "The best teams always find a way to score in the most difficult games."
In the 51st minute, Griffin Dorsey nearly shocked the Saputo Stadium crowd when his header grazed the post on its way wide.
Montreal's pressure finally paid off before the hour mark. A mad scramble off a corner sent the ball right to Camacho, whose backheel opened the scoring from a couple feet out.
A galvanized Montreal added to the lead just four minutes later when Miller got on the end of a corner for his first career MLS goal.
"It's crazy. I enjoyed it a lot, the fans and helping my team and get them in a position to make the playoffs," Miller said. "Me and Rudy always talk about how it's time to step up so we just wanted to help the team out in a big game."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?