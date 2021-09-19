Skip to Main Content
CF Montreal blanks Chicago Fire for 2nd consecutive win

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal with Chicago's Carlos Teran adding an own-goal to Montreal's second straight victory on Sunday.

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute in a 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire FC in MLS action in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A second-half surge propelled CF Montreal to a 2-0 win Sunday over the visiting Chicago Fire FC in Montreal.

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (10-8-7), with Chicago's Carlos Teran adding an own-goal to Montreal's second straight MLS victory.

Chicago (6-14-5) dictated the tempo early by testing Montreal's back line and pinning them in the defensive half of the pitch.

Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis made two key saves at the 20-minute mark on a point-blank header by Mauricio Pineda and then a top-corner attempt from Fabian Herbers.

Chicago continued to dominate and attack an off-balance Montreal side, but the second half was an entirely different affair when the latter began to look like a playoff-contending team.

Djordje Mihailovic slipped the ball to Quioto, who opened the scoring in the 60th minute. Quioto had another solid chance in the 74th, but his shot from close range was handled by Gabriel Slolina.

Just under five minutes later, a searching cross from Mathieu Choiniere found the foot of Teran, who doubled Montreal's lead through an own goal.

There was concern on the home bench in the 84th minute, when Quioto went down in discomfort.

Montreal's faces the Columbus Crew in an away game Sept. 25. Chicago takes on the New England Revolution at Soldier Field on Sept. 26.

