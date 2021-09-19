CF Montreal blanks Chicago Fire for 2nd consecutive win
Chicago own goal seals 2-0 win for Montreal
A second-half surge propelled CF Montreal to a 2-0 win Sunday over the visiting Chicago Fire FC in Montreal.
Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (10-8-7), with Chicago's Carlos Teran adding an own-goal to Montreal's second straight MLS victory.
Chicago (6-14-5) dictated the tempo early by testing Montreal's back line and pinning them in the defensive half of the pitch.
Chicago continued to dominate and attack an off-balance Montreal side, but the second half was an entirely different affair when the latter began to look like a playoff-contending team.
Djordje Mihailovic slipped the ball to Quioto, who opened the scoring in the 60th minute. Quioto had another solid chance in the 74th, but his shot from close range was handled by Gabriel Slolina.
Just under five minutes later, a searching cross from Mathieu Choiniere found the foot of Teran, who doubled Montreal's lead through an own goal.
There was concern on the home bench in the 84th minute, when Quioto went down in discomfort.
Montreal's faces the Columbus Crew in an away game Sept. 25. Chicago takes on the New England Revolution at Soldier Field on Sept. 26.
