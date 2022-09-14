CF Montreal edge Chicago Fire, near home-field advantage in 1st round of playoffs
Kei Kamara scores twice, Zachary Brault-Guillard adds another in Montreal's 3-2 win
CF Montreal just needs one more point to clinch home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs after securing a 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire at Stade Saputo on Tuesday.
After a timid start from both teams, a breakthrough would come for the home side in the 21st minute. Ismael Kone sent a low shot into the box that was redirected by Kamara into the net to put Montreal up 1-0.
Eight minutes later, Kone won the ball in the midfield and played Kamara in, who scored again to give Montreal an early 2-0 lead.
Chicago found its way back into it not long after. In the 38th minute, Montreal goalkeeper Sebastien Breza threw himself into Fire forward Jhon Duran who had been played through and conceded a penalty. Shaqiri scored a minute later on a penalty kick to pull Chicago within one.
WATCH | Kamara's 2 1st-half goals lead CF Montreal over Fire:
Montreal didn't let the goal faze them as they got right back on the attack. This time, Kamara played the role of provider, finding Brault-Guillard in space. He then fired a low hard shot across the 'keeper and restored Montreal's two-goal lead in the 44th minute.
Montreal's lack of discipline allowed Chicago back into the game in the 57th minute.
Despite an increase in pressure from the Fire — who needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive — the scoresheet didn't change in the final half-hour.
Both teams are back in action on Sept. 17 as Montreal travels to New England to face the Revolution, while Chicago returns home to host Charlotte FC.
WATCH | Brault-Guillard lifts CF Montreal into playoffs with late goal:
