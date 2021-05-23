Canadian Tesho Akindele scores as Orlando City SC blanks Toronto FC

An early goal by Canadian Tesho Akindele helped Orlando City SC extend its unbeaten start to the MLS season to six games with a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Orlando (3-0-3) is one of three unbeaten sides in Major League Soccer, along with the Seattle Sounders (5-0-1) and Nashville SC (1-0-4). Its six-match undefeated start is a club record, surpassing the previous mark of four in 2016.

After collecting just one point and being outscored 8-4 in its first three league games, Toronto (1-3-2) came into Saturday's contest having taken four points and outscored the opposition 3-1 over its previous two matches.

Toronto manufactured chances Saturday but lacked a clinical finish against a well organized Orlando defence. And it paid for an early defensive letdown.

Toronto pressed in injury time, making for a wild finish with Orlando 'keeper Pedro Gallese stopping shots by Nick DeLeon and Yeferson Soteldo in the 96th minute — and Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono coming forward for the final seconds.

Dutch winger Silvester van der Water, acquired in February from Heracles Almelo of the Dutch top-flight, made his MLS debut for Orlando and set up Akindele for the opening goal in the 12th minute.

WATCH | Orlando City extends unbeaten streak with win over Toronto:

Orlando City SC blank Toronto FC to extend unbeaten streak Sports 1:09 Calgary, Alberta's Tesho Akindele scored the lone goal for Orlando City SC as they beat Toronto FC 1-0 and extended their unbeaten streak to six games. 1:09

After an Omar Gonzalez clearing header went to Orlando's Chris Mueller at midfield, the ball made its way four passes later to the right flank where van der Water sent a cross past Chris Mavinga who had been dragged wide from his centre back position. Junior Orso and Akindele were both left unmarked with a gaping hole in the middle of the Toronto defence.

The cross found Akindele, who headed it past Bono for his second of the season — and the 39th of his MLS career.

Orlando also scored early, in the seventh minute, in last week's 1-0 win over D.C. United.

Orlando came into the game tied with Seattle in conceding a league-low 0.40 goals a game. In comparison, Toronto ranks 25th in the league, giving up an average of 1.80 goals an outing.

Gallese, Orlando's Peruvian international 'keeper, recorded his fourth shutout of the season, which is one more than his total in 19 games in 2020. Orlando has given up just two goals this season, one of which came from a penalty kick.

Orlando had allowed just 15 shots on target in its first five games, the lowest in the league.

Toronto is using Exploria Stadium as its home base this season during the pandemic. But Saturday's match was officially a home game for Orlando.

A limited number of fans were allowed in Saturday night.

Toronto coach Chris Armas made two changes to the starting 11 that rallied for a 1-1 tie at New York City FC last week. Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who had seen just 29 minutes in the first five league games due to a thigh issue, and Mark Delgado slotted in in place of Tsubasa Endoh and Ayo Akinola.

An unhappy-looking Osorio exited in the 55th minute, with a hand on the back of his right thigh.

Armas continued with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Brazil's Auro alongside captain Michael Bradley in front of the backline.

Orlando made three changes to the team that beat D.C. United last time out. Portuguese star attacking midfielder Nani was suspended and fullback Joao Moutinho injured, with forward Benji Michel dropping to the bench. Brazilian fullback Ruan remained out through injury.

It was a high-energy first half, albeit one with relatively few gilt-edged chances.

Gallese made a fine reflex save on a deflected shot by Auro in the 24th minute after a goalmouth scramble prompted by Richie Laryea's slashing run into the Orlando penalty box.

Bono stopped van der Water's one-timer off a fine cross from Mueller in the 30th minute.

At the other end, Toronto's Soteldo came close in the 32nd minute when he beat a defender and Gallese to the side of the Orlando goal only to see defender Robin Jansson get a boot to his attempted shot/cross.

More chances for Akindele

Akindele had a chance for his second in the 49th minute when he was put in alone, but his shot went wide. At the other end, Soteldo delivered some dangerous balls from the left flank but to no avail.

Akindele had another fine chance in the 67th but his weak shot was stopped by Bono. The Toronto 'keeper also denied Michel in the 84th minute. Seconds later, Antonio Carlos' header off an Orlando corner flashed just high.

Substitutes Jacob Shaffelburg and Akinola added to the Toronto attack and Orlando defender Rodrigo Schlegel was forced to make a goal-line clearance in the 71st minute off a low Shaffelburg cross.

Shaffelburg, who had Toronto's tying goal last week in New York, shot wide when Gallese coughed up a rebound as time wound down.

Toronto was without Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) for the 10th straight game in 2021. The influential designated player was injured in the pre-season and has missed all of TFC's league and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play.

Former Orlando forward Dom Dwyer (thigh) did not dress for Toronto.

CF Montreal collapses late as FC Cincinnati picks up 1st victory of season

Gustavo Vallecilla scored on a brilliant diving header in the 86th minute as FC Cincinnati earned its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium.

Djordje Mihailovic had the lone Montreal goal in the 56th minute. Jurgen Locadia pulled Cincinnati even in the 70th minute at Montreal's temporary Florida home.

Cincinnati, which started the day in last place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings, improved to 1-3-1.

Montreal (2-3-2) has lost all three times it has faced Cincinnati, with both previous defeats coming in the visitors' debut MLS season in 2019.

Both teams struggled to create scoring opportunities in the early going on a hot, sunny afternoon.

WATCH | FC Cincinnati downs CF Montreal for 1st victory of the season:

FC Cincinnati earns first win of the season as they down CF Montréal Sports 5:40 FC Cincinnati captured its first victory of the MLS season Saturday after defeating CF Montréal 2-1. 5:40

Using a 3-4-1-2 formation, Montreal tried to slowly build the play by focusing on possession rather than aggressiveness. Cincinnati, meanwhile, went with a 5-3-2 setup.

Montreal's Erik Hurtado had a decent chance in the 25th minute but Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made a diving save on a deflected strike from just inside the box.

Montreal had a decent spell of pressure late in the first half as play began to open up. Romell Quioto flashed some deft footwork to get a good chance but Vermeer cut down the angle and turned it away.

A glorious opportunity was wasted in the 45th minute as Quioto stunningly missed an open tap-in.

With Montreal on an open two-man break, Zachary Brault-Guillard fed the ball across past a helpless Vermeer but Quioto one-timed the ball wide instead of into the empty net.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau, left, crosses the ball around CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, right, during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. (Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports)

Some of his teammates put their hands on heads in disbelief. Head coach Wilfried Nancy shook his head several times and rubbed his eyebrow as he paced the sideline.

Quioto atoned for the error early in the second half as he drew Vermeer and two defenders before delivering a slick pass to Mihailovic for the opening goal.

Cincinnati tied the game when Montreal couldn't clear the ball after a corner kick. Geoff Cameron headed the ball to Locadia who flicked it past goalkeeper Clement Diop.

On the winner, Ronald Matarrita provided a perfect cross that Vallecilla timed perfectly for his first career MLS goal.

Mihailovic, Brault-Guillard, Quioto and Victor Wanyama were all booked for yellow cards for Montreal, which was coming off a 1-0 loss to Atlanta United last week.

Montreal will visit the Chicago Fire next Saturday before the international break.

