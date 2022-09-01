Toronto FC concedes late equalizer as LA Galaxy rally to salvage a draw

Riqui Puig opened his MLS scoring account with a rocket of a shot in the 89th minute as the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday in former TFC coach Greg Vanney's return to BMO Field.

Federico Bernardeschi had looked to give Toronto a comeback win with his 81st-minute penalty. Former Toronto player Raheem Edwards conceded the penalty, cutting down Bernardeschi as the Italian winger sliced into the box. Bernardeschi took advantage, slotting home his sixth goal in eight league appearances for Toronto.

But Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono to secure a single point for the visitors. A Galaxy goal in the seven-minute stoppage time was ruled offside

Jesus Jimenez ended an 11-game scoring drought in the 62nd minute to bring Toronto even after Douglas Costa's 24th-minute strike for Los Angeles.

There was plenty of emotion on the night, before a crowd of 29,130, as befitting two teams fighting for playoff position.

WATCH | Toronto FC concedes late goal, settles for draw with LA Galaxy:

Toronto FC blow lead late in draw with L.A. Galaxy Duration 2:05 After Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi scored on a penalty in the 81st minute, Riqui Puig scored a marvelous strike in the 89th minute as Toronto FC and the L.A. Galaxy played to a 2-2 draw.

Costa opened the scoring for L.A. with an elegant free kick, curling the ball over Toronto's four man-wall and out of the reach of a diving Bono for his third of the season. Defender Chris Mavinga had yielded the free kick, bundling over Galaxy captain Javier Hernandez.

With Victor Vazquez also standing over the ball for the free kick, Bono had to position himself more in the middle of the goal not knowing whether to watch for Costa's left foot or Vazquez's right.

Costa, who has had stints with Brazil's Gremio, Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, Germany's Bayern Munich and Italy's Juventus, opened his MLS scoring account in March against Seattle with a free kick from near the same spot. The Brazilian becomes the second Galaxy player to score multiple direct free-kick goals in a single season, joining Romain Alessandrini who did it in 2017.

Toronto tied it up in the 62nd minute, one minute after a triple change by coach Bob Bradley. Captain Michael Bradley found Ifunanyachi Achara in the Galaxy penalty box and he fed fellow substitute Jimenez, who found a pocket of space among three defenders in front of the goal.

It was the Spanish striker's ninth goal of the season and his first since June 29.

Toronto (9-13-7) came into midweek play in 10th spot in the tightly congested Eastern Conference, three places and three points out of the playoffs. TFC has five games remaining in the regular season, all against East rivals starting Saturday with the visit of CF Montreal.

Toronto had recorded three shutouts during its previous seven games after failing to keep a clean sheet in its 27 previous league matches (5-15-7).

CF Montreal's unbeaten run ends at 8

CF Montreal's unbeaten run ended at eight games on Wednesday night after a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo.

Lewis Morgan scored the lone goal of the match right before halftime for New York (13-8-8).

At eight games, Montreal's (15-9-4) unbeaten run had tied a club record set earlier this year.

The game was a contest between the two best road teams in MLS and it showed as the Red Bulls didn't shy away, pressing high up from the start.

WATCH | CF Montreal's unbeaten streak ended by New York Red Bulls:

New York Red Bulls end CF Montreal's 8 game undefeated streak Duration 0:52 In a tight scoring affair, New York Red Bulls shut down CF Montreal 1-0 on a goal by Lewis Morgan.

This led to an uncharacteristically nervy start at home for Montreal with many misplaced balls and giveaways.

Neither team created much offence throughout the first half. It took 43 minutes for the first opportunity to come the Red Bulls way and they made no mistake.

Cristian Casseres played Morgan in, and the midfielder chipped it over the goalkeeper to give New York the lead going into halftime.

The Red Bulls did not hide their intentions in the second half, having no fewer than eight players behind the ball defending. It took 30 minutes of pressure for the home side to find its first chance of the game.

With Romell Quioto's inch-perfect cross after being played into space, Mason Toye put it wide with an opportunity to guide the ball into a wide-open net.

New York saw the rest of the game out relatively comfortably, with Montreal's attack looking toothless in the dying stages of the game.

Montreal will now travel to Toronto for the third Canadian Classique of the season on Sept. 4 while the Red Bulls return home to host the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 3.