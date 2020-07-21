Toronto FC advances to round of 16 in MLS return tournament

Toronto FC tied the New England Revolution 0-0 Tuesday morning to book its ticket to the round of 16 at the MLS is Back Tournament

Toronto remained atop Group C with five points from three games, ahead of New England by virtue of having scored more goals. A D.C. United win over the Montreal Impact in the final group game Tuesday night would leave Toronto, New England and D.C. all on five points but TFC can finish no lower than second, based on tiebreakers.

The group runner-up faces the Philadelphia Union, second in Group A, on Saturday in the knockout round of 16. The group winner takes on one of the four-best third-place finishers on Sunday.

Toronto outshot New England 15-10 (5-2 in shots on target) and had 60.4 per cent possession.

Toronto forward Ayo Akinola, who came in the game with five goals at the tournament, had several chances to add to his total. The best came in the 79th minute when, after taking an Alejandro Pozuelo through ball, he outmuscled a defender only to see goalkeeper Matt Turner get a limb to the ball.

Jozy Altidore came off the bench in the 86th minute, his first action at the tournament, and had an immediate impact, finding Akinola racing towards the penalty box. The 20-year-old forward was taken down by DeJuan Jones but, after video review, it was ruled a free kick just outside the box and not a penalty.

Whitecaps lose 'keeper Crepeau to injury

The Vancouver Whitecaps' depleted roster took another blow Tuesday with news that starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has a broken left thumb.

Crepeau was injured in a 54th-minute goalmouth collision with Handwalla Bwana in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Seattle at the MLS is Back Tournament.

The Whitecaps said the 26-year-old Canadian international will undergo surgery in Vancouver. The club offered no timeline for his return.

Third-stringer Thomas Hasal, a 21-year-old Canadian youth international from Saskatoon, made his MLS debut in replacing Crepeau.

Backup 'keeper Bryan Meredith left the team earlier in the tournament after the death of his mother Beth.