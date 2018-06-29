Skip to Main Content
Minnesota's Collin Martin becomes only openly gay active male athlete in major pro sports
New

Minnesota's Collin Martin becomes only openly gay active male athlete in major pro sports

Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin announced he is gay, making him the only active male athlete in the major professional sports leagues to come out.

United midfielder made announcement on social media prior to team's Pride Night

The Associated Press ·
Collin Martin, centre, said he's been out for years with family, friends and teammates and "received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer." (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Associated Press)

Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin announced he is gay, making him the only active male athlete in the major professional sports leagues to come out.

Martin made the announcement on social media Friday before the Loons were to host a Pride Night at home against Dallas. He said he's been out for years with family, friends and teammates and "received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer."

The Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Rogers came out in 2013, but retired in November. The NBA's Jason Collins and the NFL's Michael Sam also came out, but have retired.

Martin has played six seasons, including four with DC United. He encourages "others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have the confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly." Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of the LGBT sports publication Outsports.com, confirmed Martin is the only current out male athlete in the major leagues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us