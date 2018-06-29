Minnesota's Collin Martin becomes only openly gay active male athlete in major pro sports
United midfielder made announcement on social media prior to team's Pride Night
Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin announced he is gay, making him the only active male athlete in the major professional sports leagues to come out.
Martin made the announcement on social media Friday before the Loons were to host a Pride Night at home against Dallas. He said he's been out for years with family, friends and teammates and "received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer."
Tonight my team, <a href="https://twitter.com/MNUFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MNUFC</a> , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/soccerforall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#soccerforall</a> <a href="https://t.co/cOJQXfrBiv">pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv</a>—@martcw12
The Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Rogers came out in 2013, but retired in November. The NBA's Jason Collins and the NFL's Michael Sam also came out, but have retired.
Martin has played six seasons, including four with DC United. He encourages "others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have the confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly." Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of the LGBT sports publication Outsports.com, confirmed Martin is the only current out male athlete in the major leagues.
