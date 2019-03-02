Michael Bradley sets tone in Toronto FC's season-opening win

Michael Bradley scored his first goal since the 2016 season and added another in the second half for his first career multi-goal Major League Soccer game as visiting Toronto FC opened the season with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Bradley, the eight-year MLS veteran who was scoreless in back-to-back 30-plus start seasons, scored the first goal of the 2019 season in first-half stoppage time with an easy redirection of Auro's cross to the penalty spot. His second goal in the 62nd minute also came on an open shot from the spot.

Nick DeLeon, an off-season acquisition from D.C. United, capped the scoring in second-half stoppage time with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box for his first goal since 2016.

3,352 - Michael Bradley's goal against Philadelphia is his first in regular season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLS</a> play in 3,352 minutes. Breakthrough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSisBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSisBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/xzNI5PvSVK">pic.twitter.com/xzNI5PvSVK</a> —@OptaJack

Toronto had several other good scoring chances in the first half but Jonathan Osorio's penalty-kick attempt in the 34th minute was saved by Andre Blake and Jordan Hamilton's breakaway shot rolled just wide of the post.

Toronto has a four-game winning streak in the series and its undefeated streak against the Union has reach four years with its last loss coming on September 6, 2014.

Fafa Picault had a relatively easy opportunity to tie the game in the 50th minute but was unable to get a clear shot following Ilsinho's strike into the box.

Ciman saves goal

Bradley put Toronto FC up 2-0 in the 62nd minute for his 11th career goal. The ball bounced off goalkeeper Andre Blake's hands and Bradley drilled a shot in the box into the back of the net.

The Union received a penalty kick when Osorio was called for a handball in the box. Philadelphia ended a 359-minute scoreless stretch in the series on Marco Fabian's penalty kick goal in the 73rd. It was the MLS debut for the Mexican national team member.

Toronto defender Laurent Ciman saved a potential equalizer by barely booting a potential goal off the line by Sergio Santos in the 76th minute.

DeLeon sealed the win with a goal in the 94th minute.

Neither time could find the net prior to Bradley's first goal.

DeLeon denied in close

In the eighth minute, Ciman attacked the goal but went down after appearing to get spiked in the head by Union forward

Fabrice-Jean Picault. After a couple of minutes, Ciman was able to remain in the game.

Philadelphia's Alejandro Bedoya nearly scored in the 25th minute when he headed a corner kick off the post.

DeLeon had a solid scoring chance from about five yards out, but Blake made a spectacular diving save in the 32nd minute. On the rebound, the Union were whistled for a handball in the box.

Jonathan Osorio took the penalty kick in the 34th minute and Blake made the save to keep the game scoreless.

In the 40th minute, Ilsinho fired a shot from about 20 yards out and Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono deflected the shot out of bounds.