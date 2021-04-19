Lucas Cavallini lifts Whitecaps past Timbers in Cascadia Cup opener
Canadian forward scores lone goal in Vancouver's season opener
Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps kicked off the 2021 Cascadia Cup with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the season opener for both teams on Sunday night.
After Andy Rose nearly scored in the 48th minute for Vancouver, Cristian Gutierrez sent the resulting corner to the far post and the unmarked Cavallini headed it home for the Whitecaps.
It was technically a home game for Vancouver, which scheduled its home games at Real Salt Lake's Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June.
Diego Chara created the Timbers' best scoring chance in the 89th minute with a pass from midfield that connected with Felipe Mora in the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau deflected Mora's shot over the crossbar to help preserve the win for Vancouver.
WATCH | Whitecaps kick off season with win over Timbers:
Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark left the game in the 78th minute due to an apparent injury. No additional information has been released.
The Cascadia Cup is between the Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver and is awarded each season to the best soccer team in the Pacific Northwest.
WATCH | Mountain biker Emily Batty on switching gears from pandemic to Olympics:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?