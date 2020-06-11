Rivalries front and centre as MLS announces tournament group draw

Rivals will be reunited in Florida as Toronto FC was drawn with the Montreal Impact in Group C at the "MLS is Back Tournament."

The two Canadian teams are joined by D.C. United and the New England Revolution.

The Vancouver Whitecaps also found themselves facing a regional rival, placed in Group B along with the seeded Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes.

The 54-game World Cup-style tournament runs July 8 through Aug. 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in the Orlando area.

The draw was conducted by conference, with three groups from each.

WATCH | Details of MLS' resumption plan:

All 26 teams will take part in a tournament to be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in the Orlando area beginning July 8. 1:37

Each team will play three group games, which will count in the regular-season standings. The top two in each of the six groups plus the four-best third-place finishers advance to the knockout round of 16.

The MLS tournament, which will be played before empty stands, marks a resumption to the league's 25th season, which was halted March 12 after two rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope is the league, once the Florida tournament is completed, can continue the regular season with a revised schedule in home markets.

The draft was a low-key affair conducted online with former U.S. international Charlie Davies using what looked like a salad bowl to pull red balls out of to match seeded teams with their groups.

Officials from the seeded teams then called out numbers and Davies opened up the requested balls to unveil the teams in their group.

GROUP A

Eastern Conference

x-Orlando City

Inter Miami

New York City FC

Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire

Nashville SC

GROUP B

Western Conference

x-Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes

GROUP C

Eastern Conference

x-Toronto FC

New England Revolution

Montreal Impact

D.C. United

GROUP D

Western Conference

x-Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United

GROUP E

Eastern Conference

x-Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew

GROUP F

Western Conference

x-Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles Galaxy

Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers

x - Seeded team