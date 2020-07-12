COVID-19 forces cancellation of Toronto FC match at MLS tournament
MLS is Back match against D.C. United was scheduled for Sunday morning
Toronto FC's opening match against D.C. United at the MLS is Back Tournament was called off Sunday after one positive and one inconclusive test for COVID-19.
The inconclusive test came from a Toronto player while the positive test was from a D.C. United player. Both players and teams are being retested.
MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott made the announcement just minutes before the scheduled 9 a.m. ET kickoff at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in Reunion, Fla.
The match will be rescheduled once results of the new tests come back, Abbott said.
It marked the teams' second delay. There were supposed to meet Friday night but the game was pushed back to Sunday due to Toronto's late arrival at the tournament because of additional COVID-19 testing.
The tournament has already lost FC Dallas and Nashville SC due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.
It's the first action for the league since it suspended play March 12 due to the global pandemic.
