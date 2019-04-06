Impact hold on for draw against NYCFC

NEW YORK — Evan Bush had four saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Montreal Impact to a 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

Montreal (2-2-1) played the final 20 minutes a man down after Maximiliano Urruti was shown a straight red card, after video review, in the 70th minute for a studs-up tackle on Maxime Chanot.

NYCFC (0-1-4) has been shutout in back-to-back games and has four goals in five MLS matches this season.

Impact head coach Remi Garde called the draw "a very good point earned."

WATCH | Evan Bush keeps a clean sheet:

Montreal's Evan Bush earns his 1st shutout of season in 0-0 draw with New York City FC. 0:26

"In regard to attitude and team spirit, the team's reaction was excellent," he said. "There were a few difficult moments, but we got through them together by answering positively. The way we defended and caused them problems was satisfying to watch. We knew we had to stay solid defensively, so not conceding a goal points to the level of our performance."

New York City controlled the action throughout with 65.8-per cent possession while out-shooting the Impact 13-3 and has just one win in its last eight regular-season games dating to last season.

Heber Araujo dos Santos made his MLS debut for NYCFC, coming on in the 63rd minute for Jesus Medina.

Montreal was coming off a 7-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City last week, its worst defeat in franchise history.

The Impact visits D.C. United Tuesday night before playing their home opener Saturday against Columbus.

"The clean sheet is important, especially considering last week's result," said Montreal's Zakaria Diallo. "It feels good mentally. We need to be consistent and not just play one game out of two. It'll be important for us to be ready Tuesday and finish the week on a good note at home."