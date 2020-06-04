MLS lifts moratorium, allows full team training
Players, staff members must complete 2 COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before training
A day after announcing a deal with its players' association to resume the season with a tournament in Florida, Major League Soccer says teams may resume training.
MLS says each player and staff member must complete two tests for the coronavirus 24 hours apart, 72 hours ahead of the start of training. Every player also must have a test for antibodies and a physical.
Once training starts, players, coaches and some staff must be tested for the virus every other day. An individual who tests positive would be isolated, tested again at least 24 hours later, and all close contacts would be tested. High-risk individuals must be cleared to participate by the team's chief medical officer in consultation with the MLS medical staff.
Testing for antibodies will take place every three months. Testing providers must be authorized by the FDA or Health Canada.
WATCH | MLS players ratify new agreement, return-to-play plan:
Training rooms and gyms will be restricted to a maximum five people, and lockers should be spaced a minimum 10 feet apart. Doors should be left open.
Food is restricted to individual, prepackaged meals and individually wrapped utensils, and 10 feet of distancing is necessary while eating.
Staff is to use appropriate personal protective equipment.
