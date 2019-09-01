TFC pulls in front of Impact for final playoff spot in East

Gustavo Bou scored a late goal, Matt Turner had five saves, and the New England Revolution played Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Bou took a pass from Diego Fagundez at the corner of the area, beat a defender 1-on-1 and fired a rolling right-footer into the net to make it 1-1 in the 86th minute. Bou, a 29-year old who signed with the Revolution on July 10, has six goals in eight MLS appearances.

New England (10-9-9) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss — 2-0 at LAFC on Aug. 3 — since May 8.

Nicolas Benezet, making his fourth MLS appearance, scored from point-blank range to give Toronto (10-10-8) a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute. Nick DeLeon, who came on in the 63rd, played a low cross to the back post where Marco Delgado's first-timer was deflected by goalkeeper Matt Turner but Benezet headed the rebound into an empty net.

WATCH | Toronto, New England play to draw:

Toronto FC and the New England Revolutions each picked up a vital point in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race as they played to a 1-1 draw. 1:10

Meanwhile, Ola Kamara scored twice in the first half as D.C. United blanked the Impact 3-0 to put a massive dent in Montreal's playoff chances.

Paul Arriola also scored for D.C. United (11-10-9), who snapped a three-game losing skid without suspended captain and leading scorer Wayne Rooney. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid made four saves for his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Evan Bush conceded three goals on four shots for the slumping Impact (11-15-4), who have lost eight of their last 11 MLS matches.

The win propelled D.C. into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Montreal fell below the playoff line into eighth with 37 points and four games left to play this season — three of those are at home.

Seventh-place Toronto FC lead the Impact by one point and have two games in hand.

Rough start for Montreal

It was a disastrous first half for the Impact, who conceded three goals in a 12-minute span that ended with a chorus of boos and jeers from the 18,285 fans in attendance at Saputo Stadium.

Replacing the suspended Rooney up top, Kamara got the visitors on the board in the 20th minute. After a Junior Moreno free kick ricocheted off Orji Okwonkwo, the ball fell right to an unmarked Kamara in the box for the opener.

WATCH | Impact lose ground with loss to United:

D.C. United scored three goals just over 12 minutes apart as the blanked the Montreal Impact 3-0. 1:00

The visitors made it 2-0 three minutes later when Montreal's Samuel Piette headed Hamid's towering goal kick right into Arriola's path. The winger took the ball in his stride and beat Bush with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner for his sixth of the season.

Another poorly defended set piece sunk the Impact when D.C. United scored off a Felipe corner kick in the 32nd minute. Defender Frederic Brillant headed the ball across the box to Kamara, who headed it past Bush for his fourth career goal against Montreal.

The match was reminiscent of last year's crucial meeting between Montreal and D.C. at the end of September. United won that match 5-0, which ultimately led to the Impact missing the playoffs.

Following a 0-0 draw at Audi Field earlier this season, Montreal has now gone 355 minutes without scoring against D.C. United.