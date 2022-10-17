Lorenzo Insigne $14M US salary more than Toronto FC MLS expansion fee in 2007

Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making $14 million US annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million.

Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez third at $7.444 million.

The players association says Insigne's $14 million is his annualized salary based on a partial-year contract. His full pay would rank him No. 1 among Maple Leafs and fifth among Raptors this season.

It is also $4 million more than Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment paid for as an expansion fee prior to joining MLS in 2007.

Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi, who like Insigne joined Toronto in July, stands fourth on the MLS pay scale at $6.256 million. Fullback Domenico Criscito, another midseason Italian addition, is the next-highest-paid TFC player at $1.51 million, which ranks 57th on the league salary list.

Toronto captain Michael Bradley is two places below Criscito at $1.5 million.

According to StatHunting, Insigne's $14-million salary exceeds the 2022 payroll of nine MLS teams, including CF Montreal ($13.1 million).

TFC has seven players earning north of $1 million, with fullback Richie Laryea ($1.277 million on loan from England's Nottingham Forest), defender Chris Mavinga ($1.038 million) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio ($1.026 million) the others. Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez made $934,927 this season.

Pozuelo, Altidore among highest paid

Two former Toronto designated players are in the top 10 with Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo No. 8 at $4.693 million and Jozy Altidore No. 10 at $4.265 million.

Toronto traded Pozuelo to Inter Miami in early July and bought out Altidore's contract prior to the season in February. Altidore subsequently signed with the New England Revolution, who subsequently loaned him out to Mexico's Puebla in July.

In addition to the millionaires, TFC had 11 players making less than $100,000 this season.

Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini is the highest-paid Canadian in the league at $1.463 million, followed by Laryea, Osorio and Toronto's Mark-Anthony Kaye at $700,000.

Scottish attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld leads the Whitecaps at $2.265 million. Midfielder Julian Gressel is third among Vancouver players at $969,781 after Cavallini.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is the top earner at CF Montreal at $3.092 million, followed by forward Bjorn Johnsen at $1.237 million.

LAFC forward Gareth Bale is listed at $2.387 million while veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini is at $1.075 million.