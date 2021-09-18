Skip to Main Content
Toronto FC defenders fined by MLS for actions against Inter Miami

Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC defenders Kemar Lawrence and Chris Mavinga for their actions in TFC's 1-0 loss to Inter Miami on Tuesday.

Kemar Lawrence left field too slow after red card, Mavinga guilty of embellishment

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga, left, has been fined an undisclosed amount after clutching his face while falling even though the leg of Miami's Robbie Robinson didn’t come close to Mavinga's head during Tuesday's game at BMO Field. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The MLS disciplinary committee found Lawrence guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after being red carded in the 37th minute.

Mavinga was guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute.

He went down clutching his face after Miami's Robbie Robinson raised his leg, trying to connect with a ball coming down.

The leg did not come close to Mavinga's head.

Both were fined an undisclosed amount.

WATCH | Toronto FC losing streak reaches 6 games:

Toronto FC falls to Inter Miami for 6th straight loss

4 days ago
1:41
Inter Miami CF defeats Toronto FC 1-0 with Christian Makoun's penalty in the 95th-minute. 1:41
