Toronto FC defenders fined by MLS for actions against Inter Miami
Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC defenders Kemar Lawrence and Chris Mavinga for their actions in TFC's 1-0 loss to Inter Miami on Tuesday.
Kemar Lawrence left field too slow after red card, Mavinga guilty of embellishment
The MLS disciplinary committee found Lawrence guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after being red carded in the 37th minute.
Mavinga was guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute.
He went down clutching his face after Miami's Robbie Robinson raised his leg, trying to connect with a ball coming down.
The leg did not come close to Mavinga's head.
Both were fined an undisclosed amount.
