Toronto FC defenders fined by MLS for actions against Inter Miami

Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC defenders Kemar Lawrence and Chris Mavinga for their actions in TFC's 1-0 loss to Inter Miami on Tuesday.

The MLS disciplinary committee found Lawrence guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after being red carded in the 37th minute.

Mavinga was guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute.

He went down clutching his face after Miami's Robbie Robinson raised his leg, trying to connect with a ball coming down.

The leg did not come close to Mavinga's head.

Both were fined an undisclosed amount.

WATCH | Toronto FC losing streak reaches 6 games: