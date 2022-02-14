Jozy Altidore joins New England after Toronto buyout
32-year-old forward spent 7 seasons with Toronto FC
After months in limbo with Toronto FC, star striker Jozy Altidore's move to the New England Revolution was finally confirmed Monday.
One minute after TFC issued a statement saying it had bought out Altidore's contract, the Revolution announced it had signed the 32-year-old as a free agent.
The move had been expected for months, with discussions on the buyout dragging out behind the scenes. There was a sign of a breakthrough Friday when Altidore took to Instagram to say farewell to Toronto.
"Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful seven years," he wrote to his 197,000 followers.
New England said it had extended the player's contract an additional year, through the 2024 season.
MLS clubs are allowed one off-season contract buyout that does not count against the salary cap. New England noted Toronto "will remain responsible for a portion" of Altidore's salary through 2023.
