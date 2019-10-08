Injured Jozy Altidore to miss U.S. Nations League match against Canada
Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the United States' Nations League games against Canada on Oct. 15 after leaving Toronto FC's regular-season finale on Sunday with an undisclosed injury.
Toronto FC forward was limited to 21 MLS regular-season contests in 2019
Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC's regular-season finale on Sunday.
The U.S. Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury in its announcement Tuesday, saying it was up to Toronto.
Altidore was taken down by a Columbus Crew SC opponent just outside the penalty box at BMO Field in Toronto and exited gingerly in the 70th minute.
WATCH | TFC secures home-field advantage:
Altidore was limited to 13 regular-season Major League Soccer matches in 2018 and 21 this year because of injuries.
The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, D.C., and Canada on Oct. 15. They host Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Fla., and play Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands.
Revised U.S. roster
Goalkeepers
- Brad Guzan (Atlanta)
- Sean Johnson (New York City)
- Zack Steffen (Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany)
Defenders
- Reggie Cannon (Dallas)
- Nick Lima (San Jose)
- Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)
- Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact)
- Matt Miazga (Reading, England)
- Tim Ream (Fulham, England)
- Miles Robinson (Atlanta)
- DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England)
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia)
- Michael Bradley (Toronto)
- Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)
- Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany)
- Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
- Wil Trapp (Columbus)
- Jackson Yueill (San Jose)
Forwards
- Paul Arriola (D.C.)
- Corey Baird (Salt Lake)
- Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey)
- Jordan Morris (Seattle)
- Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany)
- Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)
