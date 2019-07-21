TFC stars watch from bench as Dynamo earn 1st road win in 9 attempts

Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored as the Houston Dynamo recorded a rare road win Saturday, ending Toronto FC's recent resurgence with a 3-1 MLS victory.

Toronto, which made wholesale roster changes in its third game in a week, had plenty of the ball but paid for some shambolic defending and a misfiring offence before an announced crowd of 25,949 at BMO Field.

It was an uncomfortable evening all round. Toronto was under a heat warning Saturday and the temperatures were in the low 30s at kickoff.

Altidore and Bradley, both designated players, started on the bench. The team said Bradley was being rested — the first time he has been a healthy non-starter since April 2018 for a game at Colorado in the CONCACAF Champions League.

It made for some high-priced spectators with Toronto's bench making more than US$13 million this season.

After enduring an eight-game winless streak (0-5-3), Toronto had righted the ship in recent weeks. It had won its last two and lost just once in the five games (3-1-1) prior to Saturday.

The Dynamo had been going in the other direction, losing three straight — giving up 11 goals in the process — and winning just two of their last 12 matches (2-8-2) prior to Saturday after a 6-1-1 start to the season.

Houston had lost its last eight road league games — outstcored 20-4 — since winning 4-1 at Colorado on March 30.

Houston (9-9-3) led 2-0 at the half and could have been up by four if not for some fine saves by Quentin Westberg.

Substitute Jozy Altidore, with a fine header, scored for Toronto (8-9-5) in the 75th minute to cut the lead to 3-1. It was his eighth of the season.

An 83rd-minute Toronto goal off a Michael Bradley free kick was ruled offside.

Crew edge Impact to snap 10-game winless skid

David Accam broke a tie in the 46th minute and the Columbus Crew beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Accam curled it past goalkeeper Evan Bush to give the Crew (6-14-3) the lead. The goal was initially disallowed after Accam was called offside on Pedro Santos' pass, but referee Robert Sibiga quickly overturned it, giving the Crew the goal after video review.

The Impact (9-11-3) went down a man in the 55th minute when Bacary Sagna fouled Accam from behind.

Columbus opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Josh Williams beat the goalkeeper to Wil Trapp's free kick and looped in a header from the top of the 6-yard box. Zakaria Diallo tied it at with a header in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

It was the Crew's first victory since May 8.