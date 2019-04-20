Union put an end to Impact's shutout streak, 3-game unbeaten run
Philadelphia strikes early in 3-0 win for 4th victory in 5 games
Cory Burke and Jamiro Monteiro each scored to help the Philadelphia beat the Montreal Impact 3-0 on Saturday for the Union's fourth win in their last five games.
Monteiro, a 25-year old on loan from FC Metz through June, converted from the spot in the 45th for his first MLS goal after Jack Elliott drew a foul conceded by Zakaria Diallo.
Alejandro Bedoya tapped in an empty-netter to cap the scoring 57th minute.
WATCH | Union hand Impact 1st defeat in 4 outings:
"We didn't have a good game," Impact head coach Remi Garde told reporters. "We started off badly and we didn't control the rhythm. The three goals they managed came during important moments in the game.
"I'm frustrated for my players because I know we can be better, individually and collectively, but we must be better."
Montreal (3-3-2) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped and conceded a goal for the first time since a 7-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on March 30.
"We brought it on ourselves," said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush, who played his 42nd straight game and 200th for the Impact. "In the first half we made some mistakes and could not recover properly
Philadelphia's Kai Wagner was shown a straight red card, after video review, in the 90th minute.
Montreal will remain on the road and visit New England Revolution on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.