Recap
Dynamo down Impact with late goal
Mauro Manotas scored in the 86th minute as the Dynamo beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday in Houston.
Mauro Manotas scored in the 86th minute as Houston beat Montreal 2-1
Mauro Manotas scored in the 86th minute and the Dynamo beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday in Houston.
Manotas finished Romell Quioto's cross with a right-footed stab to give Houston (1-0-1) the lead. It was Manotas' 50th career goal across all competitions.
The Impact (1-1-0) opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Saphir Taider picked Micheal Azira's looping pass out of the air with a right-footed volley into the right side of the goal. It was Taider's second goal of the season.
The Dynamo tied it two minutes later. Memo Rodriguez settled Tomas Martinez's pass at the top of the arc with one touch and unleashed a left-footed knuckler into the upper right corner.
WATCH | Manotas late goal lifts Houston over Montreal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.