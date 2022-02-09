Giovinco ends speculation of TFC return, signs with Italy's Sampdoria

Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June.

In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired $575,000 US in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer's allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot.

The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the league and Toronto would have had to go through it to bring Giovinco back. With the 35-year-old Italian landing elsewhere, the club was able to trade away its position.

The Red Bulls then made a deal with FC Cincinnati, which was No. 1 in the allocation order, to facilitate the return on loan of 18-year-old midfielder Caden Clark from Germany's RB Leipzig. New York sent US$100,000 in general allocation money and the second-overall spot in the allocation order to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati moved back to No. 1 after the Red Bulls dropped down the list after taking Clark.

Giovinco who left in January 2019 over a salary dispute, rejoined Toronto last month at training camp in California — albeit without a contract. At the time, club president Bill Manning said Giovinco was interested in finishing his career with the MLS team and that money was not an issue.

But Manning also cautioned that Giovinco and new head coach Bob Bradley had to determine whether the fit was right.

'Best option was going back to Italy'

"When Seba joined us there were still discussions going on about his situation — on so many different levels," Bradley said Tuesday during a virtual availability. "Honestly it was great to have him around for some days. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Seba.

"But then the way a lot of these different things came together, it seemed that he felt that the best option was going back to Italy."

Sampdoria, based in Genoa, stands 16th in Italy's 20-team Serie A at 6-13-5.

Unwilling to meet his contract demands, Toronto sold Giovinco to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC prior to the 2019 season. At $7.1 million US, the former Juventus forward was the highest-earner in MLS in 2018.

Giovinco, who maintained a residence in Toronto, quit the Saudi club last August by mutual agreement and had made no secret of his desire to rejoin TFC.

He remains Toronto's all-time leading scorer. In four seasons in TFC colours, Giovinco had 68 goals and 52 assists in 114 regular-season games (111 starts).

Giovinco won MVP honours in his debut 2015 season, when he was directly involved in 65 per cent of Toronto's 58 goals with 22 goals and 16 assists. In all competitions, he had 83 goals and 64 assists in 142 appearances.

In December 2020, the diminutive forward known as the Atomic Ant was named to the league's list of 25 greatest players, alongside the likes of David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane and Canadian Dwayne De Rosario.