Giovinco back in Toronto FC colours in pre-season loss to Galaxy
35-year-old Italian free agent plays 30 minutes in 5-4 defeat
Teenage forward Deandre Kerr scored twice Saturday as Toronto FC lost its pre-season opener 5-4 to the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Jayden Nelson, who like Kerr is 19, and 21-year-old Jordan Perruzza also scored for Toronto at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Former star forward Sebastian Giovinco, who is with the team but without a contract at present, played 30 minutes for Toronto.
The 35-year-old Italian, who left the club in January 2019 to play in Saudi Arabia, has said he wants to finish out his career in TFC colours.
Efrain Alvarez, Javier Hernandez, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir and Farai Mutatu had the goals for the Galaxy, who are led by former Toronto coach Greg Vanney.
Kerr signed with Toronto on Jan. 21. The Canadian youth international, a native of Ajax, Ont., is a product of the TFC academy and played collegiate soccer at Syracuse in 2020 and '21.
Toronto faces Los Angeles FC on Wednesday in pre-season play.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?