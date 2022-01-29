Skip to Main Content
Giovinco back in Toronto FC colours in pre-season loss to Galaxy

Teenage forward Deandre Kerr scored twice Saturday as Toronto FC lost its pre-season opener 5-4 to the Los Angeles Galaxy. Former star forward Sebastian Giovinco, who is with the team but without a contract at present, played 30 minutes for Toronto.

Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco, pictured with Toronto FC in 2018, is back with the club but without a contract at present. He left TFC in 2019 to play in Saudi Arabia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jayden Nelson, who like Kerr is 19, and 21-year-old Jordan Perruzza also scored for Toronto at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 35-year-old Italian, who left the club in January 2019 to play in Saudi Arabia, has said he wants to finish out his career in TFC colours.

Efrain Alvarez, Javier Hernandez, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir and Farai Mutatu had the goals for the Galaxy, who are led by former Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

Kerr signed with Toronto on Jan. 21. The Canadian youth international, a native of Ajax, Ont., is a product of the TFC academy and played collegiate soccer at Syracuse in 2020 and '21.

Toronto faces Los Angeles FC on Wednesday in pre-season play.

