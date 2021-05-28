Galaxy defender Derrick Williams target of online racial abuse, team says
Comes after dangerous tackle from Williams that injured Portland's Andy Polo
The LA Galaxy say new defender Derrick Williams was a recent target of racial abuse on social media after committing a red-card foul that ended the season of Portland's Andy Polo.
The Major League Soccer club is working with the league and "the proper authorities" to identify the abusers, the Galaxy said Friday in a team statement.
"People who are talking like that, I hope we can find out who they are and we can deal with them," Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. "Because it's nonsense, it's inappropriate, and much worse than that, to be honest."
"This abhorrent language and behaviour have no place in our sport or in our society," the Galaxy's statement read. "We will take the appropriate next steps to protect Derrick and all of our players from these acts of hate."
Not the best from Derrick Williams. Luckily, Andy Polo got up from this and walked off the field (with some assistance). <a href="https://t.co/NyN9MDX5YE">pic.twitter.com/NyN9MDX5YE</a>—@JDNalton
Williams was sent off in the 44th minute of the Galaxy's 3-0 loss at Portland last Saturday after a dangerous tackle on Polo, who will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his quadriceps muscle and tearing the meniscus in his left knee.
Williams could face additional discipline from the league for his tackle. Portland scored all three of its goals in the second half while the Galaxy were a man down.
"Obviously, he was incredibly remorseful," Vanney said. "He reached out to [Polo] in the moment. He reached out to the player after. The loser right now in this is the player who is out for the rest of the year. Derrick is now suffering from some other things that should not be happening and taking place, whether it's social media or whatnot, that are complete nonsense as well.
"He's a good guy who, at the end of the day, got a tackle very wrong, and he knows that."
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAGalaxy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAGalaxy</a> statement on racial abuse directed at Derrick Williams—@LAGalaxy
