Canada's Dwayne De Rosario among candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

Canadian Dwayne De Rosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

As many as three players and two veterans can be selected, along with one builder.

De Rosario, one of 16 candidates eligible in their first year, was a force to be reckoned with in a Major League Soccer career that spanned 14 seasons — between 2001 and 2014 — with San Jose, Houston, Toronto (twice), New York Red Bulls and D.C. United.

Known as DeRo, he won MLS championships in 2001 and 2003 with San Jose and in 2006 and 2007 with Houston. He also won the U.S. Open Cup title in 2013 with D.C. United.

He was voted league MVP in 2011 despite dividing the season between Toronto, the Red Bulls and D.C. United. De Rosario also won MLS Cup MVP honours twice, in 2001 with San Jose and 2007 with Houston.

Named to the MLS Best XI six times, De Rosario scored 109 goals in 343 regular-season contests and 24 playoff games. In December 2020, he made the MLS 25 Greatest list.

Internationally, he made 81 senior appearances for Canada between 1998 and 2015. His 22 goals were a Canadian men's record until Cyle Larin surpassed him in January.

Other first-year eligible candidates are DaMarcus Beasley, Ricardo Clark, Landon Donovan, Benny Feilhaber, David Ferreira, Beverly Goebel Yanez, Christian Gomez, Jermaine Jones, Natasha Kai, Chad Marshall, Heather O'Reilly, Michael Parkhurst, Chris Pontius, Nick Rimando and Jonathan Spector.

The eligibility list also includes 14 finalists who return from the 2022 election: David Beckham, Lori Chalupny, Brian Ching, Maurice Edu, Thierry Henry, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Eddie Johnson, Shalrie Joseph, Robbie Keane, Pablo Mastroeni, Josh McKinney, Oguchi Onyewu, Carlos Ruiz and Cat Reddick Whitehill.