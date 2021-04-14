Toronto FC shifts venue for Leon rematch after CONCACAF objection to original site
TFC heads into 2nd leg holding valuable away goal following a 1-1 draw in Mexico
Toronto FC's rematch with Mexico's Club Leon in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League has been shifted to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Wednesday evening's game — the second leg of their round-of-16 tie — was originally scheduled for Osceola Heritage Park, about a half-hour drive away. But it was moved after CONCACAF ruled that a retaining wall was too close to the pitch.
Rather than shrink the playing surface, TFC opted to move the game to the Wide World of Sports Complex that hosted the MLS is Back Tournament last summer. Toronto also played a pre-season game there against Columbus Crew SC on April 1.
Osceola Heritage Park, which served as the Houston Astros' spring training base for 31 years, is now home to Orlando City SC's USL team.
Toronto goes into the second leg holding a valuable away goal after a 1-1 draw last week in Mexico.
The TFC-Leon winner advances to play Mexico's Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals. The Liga MX leader thumped Haiti's Arcahaie FC 8-0 Tuesday night in Mexico City after the first leg finished 0-0.
