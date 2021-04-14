Skip to Main Content
MLS

Toronto FC shifts venue for Leon rematch after CONCACAF objection to original site

Toronto FC's rematch with Mexico's Club Leon in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League has been shifted to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

TFC heads into 2nd leg holding valuable away goal following a 1-1 draw in Mexico

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto FC's second leg CONCACAF Champions League clash with Mexico's Club Leon, which takes place Wednesday night, has been shifted to a new venue after CONCACAF ruled that a retaining wall was too close to the pitch. (Mario Armas/Associated Press)

Wednesday evening's game — the second leg of their round-of-16 tie — was originally scheduled for Osceola Heritage Park, about a half-hour drive away. But it was moved after CONCACAF ruled that a retaining wall was too close to the pitch.

WATCH | TFC, Club León share spoils in 1st leg of round of 16:

TFC earns a draw in CONCACAF Champions League opener with León's own goal

Sports

7 days ago
1:25
Toronto FC and Club León play to a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg of their Round of 16 series as Andrés Mosquera records an own goal. 1:25

Rather than shrink the playing surface, TFC opted to move the game to the Wide World of Sports Complex that hosted the MLS is Back Tournament last summer. Toronto also played a pre-season game there against Columbus Crew SC on April 1.

Osceola Heritage Park, which served as the Houston Astros' spring training base for 31 years, is now home to Orlando City SC's USL team.

Toronto goes into the second leg holding a valuable away goal after a 1-1 draw last week in Mexico.

The TFC-Leon winner advances to play Mexico's Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals. The Liga MX leader thumped Haiti's Arcahaie FC 8-0 Tuesday night in Mexico City after the first leg finished 0-0.

WATCH | Bring It In crew unsurprised about lacking women's volleyball setup:

NCAA equity issues move from women's basketball to volleyball

Sports

19 hours ago
7:41
Morgan Campbell, Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin sit down to talk about the continued equality issues that plague the NCAA. 7:41
