Taider lifts Impact over Crew with goal, 2 assists

Saphir Taider scored from the penalty spot and added two assists as the Montreal Impact defeated the visiting Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday.

Alejandro Silva and Ignacio Piatti also scored for the Impact (13-15-4), who remain alive in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Evan Bush made nine saves for his ninth clean sheet of the season.

Montreal, sixth in the East, now has a five-point lead over D.C. United, who have three games in hand. D.C. plays Sunday against the Chicago Fire.

The Columbus Crew (13-10-9) remain fourth in the East despite the loss. They need just one point from their remaining two games to clinch a playoff berth.

The victory was Montreal's first against Columbus in their last six matchups dating back to Apr. 9, 2016.

Piatti got the start though it was questionable he would even play. The Argentine has been dealing with a thigh injury all week.

The performance was a complete turnaround for Montreal, who suffered a 5-0 defeat to D.C. United last week — the Impact's worst result in franchise history in MLS.

Taider gave the Impact a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, his seventh of the season, firing down the middle as a helpless Zack Steffen dove to his left.

Montreal was awarded a penalty kick after Silva's cross in the box hit Josh Williams in the arm.

Referee Alan Kelly did not give the penalty right away as the 19,015 in attendance at Saputo Stadium booed the decision. A video review quickly changed Kelly's mind and he pointed to the spot.

Silva doubled the home side's lead on a great individual effort just before halftime. Silva got the ball about 40 yards away from goal and danced around a Crew player in the midfield before scoring low past an outstretched Steffen, who got a slight touch on the ball.

Piatti made it 3-0 in the 59th minute for his team-leading 14th goal of the season. With four Columbus players surrounding him, Piatti powered his way into the box and fired a left-footed strike from a nearly impossible angle into the bottom corner of the net.

He now has seven career goals versus the Crew.