Rapids delay trip to Florida after 2 presumptive positive tests

The Colorado Rapids delayed their trip to Florida on Sunday after the club was notified of a pair of presumptive positive tests for the coronavirus.
The Rapids announced that they tentatively plan to fly on Tuesday, pending lab results as well as consultation with Major League Soccer's chief medical officer and club medical staff.
Colorado is slated to begin play in the MLS is Back Tournament next Sunday against Real Salt Lake at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.
