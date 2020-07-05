Skip to Main Content
Rapids delay trip to Florida after 2 presumptive positive tests
The Colorado Rapids delayed their trip to Florida on Sunday after the club was notified of a pair of presumptive positive tests for the coronavirus.

Team tentatively plans to fly on Tuesday

Field Level Media ·
Jonathan Lewis #7 of Colorado Rapids celebrates with his teammate Kei Kamara #23 after scoring the game winning goal against the D.C. United on February 29, 2020. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Rapids announced that they tentatively plan to fly on Tuesday, pending lab results as well as consultation with Major League Soccer's chief medical officer and club medical staff.

Colorado is slated to begin play in the MLS is Back Tournament next Sunday against Real Salt Lake at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

