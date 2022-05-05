Skip to Main Content
MLS

CF Montreal to change logo once again after listening to supporters, partners

CF Montreal is rebranding once again. In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the club said it will be looking to change its logo.

Club rebranded from Montreal Impact in January 2021

The Canadian Press ·
CF Montreal's announcement to change its logo comes on the heels of plenty of backlash surrounding the club's initial rebranding from the Montreal Impact to CF Montreal in January 2021. Above, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is seen during a match in April. (The Canadian Press)

CF Montreal is rebranding once again.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the club said it will be looking to change its logo.

"We have listened to our supporters and our partners. We will soon unveil a new logo which will be officially used as of the 2023 season," the statement read. "This emblem will highlight several key elements of our identity and history."

By the sounds of things, this will only be a logo change, not a full makeover of the team, meaning the club's name will remain CF Montreal.

This announcement comes on the heels of plenty of backlash surrounding the club's initial rebranding from the Montreal Impact to CF Montreal in January 2021.

The team had been known as the Montreal Impact since it joined the American Professional Soccer League in 1992 and its logo featured a shield with a blue, silver and black colour scheme with a prominent fleur-de-lis as its key element.

When the team rebranded to CF Montreal, it changed to a round black badge rimmed with blue and featured a grey snowflake.

The change was met with so much derision from certain parts of the team's fanbase that an online petition to keep the Impact as they were attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now