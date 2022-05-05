CF Montreal to change logo once again after listening to supporters, partners
Club rebranded from Montreal Impact in January 2021
CF Montreal is rebranding once again.
In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the club said it will be looking to change its logo.
"We have listened to our supporters and our partners. We will soon unveil a new logo which will be officially used as of the 2023 season," the statement read. "This emblem will highlight several key elements of our identity and history."
By the sounds of things, this will only be a logo change, not a full makeover of the team, meaning the club's name will remain CF Montreal.
This announcement comes on the heels of plenty of backlash surrounding the club's initial rebranding from the Montreal Impact to CF Montreal in January 2021.
When the team rebranded to CF Montreal, it changed to a round black badge rimmed with blue and featured a grey snowflake.
The change was met with so much derision from certain parts of the team's fanbase that an online petition to keep the Impact as they were attracted more than 2,000 signatures.
