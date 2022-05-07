CF Montreal blows out Orlando City to set club record with 7-game unbeaten streak
Waterman, Mihailovic, Torres, Brault-Guillard in 4-1 win
CF Montreal defeated Orlando City 4-1 on Saturday in Montreal to stretch their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to a club-record seven games.
Montreal got off to a quick start, immediately going on the front foot and pressuring Orlando's backline. Inside the first ten minutes, Lassi Lappalainen and Romell Quioto both had golden opportunities from point-blank range but couldn't convert.
Montreal would keep pressing and their breakthrough would come just after the 20-minute mark. During a mad scramble in the box after a corner, Waterman found himself alone in front of the net, scoring his first goal with the club.
Après un long suspense...<a href="https://twitter.com/16Waterman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@16Waterman</a> : YOU'RE NOW A <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> SCORER! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvORL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvORL</a> | 1-0 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/XhmtO0oiVM">pic.twitter.com/XhmtO0oiVM</a>—@cfmontreal
Montreal had an incredible chance to double their lead 15 minutes later when Quioto played in a perfect cross to Lappalainen all alone but put the shot wide.
Montreal continued their assault in the second half when Alistair Johnston's cross found Mihailovic at the back post wide open only six minutes after the restart.
WHAT A FINISH 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/DjoMihailovic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjoMihailovic</a> <br><br>Et un autre pour Djordje!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvORL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvORL</a> | 2-0 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/dKubSaBrCr">pic.twitter.com/dKubSaBrCr</a>—@cfmontreal
Orlando managed to get back in the game with 20 minutes left when Moutinho got on the end of a corner, bringing Orlando within one.
Montreal would kill any hope of a comeback with ten minutes left when substitute Brault-Guillard's cross found Joaquin Torres for a goal.
Only three minutes later, Brault-Guillard would add one of his own when he fired a powerful shot into the bottom corner.
Both teams will play again on May 14 when Montreal travels to Bank of America Stadium for the first time to face off against Charlotte FC and Orlando visits Toronto FC.
PARDON 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/JooaquinTorres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JooaquinTorres</a> <br><br>WHAT A TURN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvORL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvORL</a> | 3-1 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/uZtZ1sOlxM">pic.twitter.com/uZtZ1sOlxM</a>—@cfmontreal
