CF Montreal reveals new logo, pays tribute to team's past
New crest brings back the fleur-de-lis, shield, black-and-blue stripes
CF Montreal's new branding borrows heavily from the soccer team's past.
The Major League Soccer club unveiled its new logo on Thursday, which will be used starting in the 2023 season.
The new crest brings back the fleur-de-lis, shield and black-and-blue stripes that were prevalent in the team's branding when it was known as the Montreal Impact.
After 28 years as the Impact, the team changed its name from the Impact to Club de Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal — in January 2021. As part of that rebrand, they replaced the Impact's shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake.
CF Montreal is coming off its most successful MLS season. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference in 2022 with a 20-9-5 record, but lost 3-1 to New York City FC in the conference semifinal.
