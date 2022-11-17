Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS

CF Montreal reveals new logo, pays tribute to team's past

CF Montreal's new branding borrows heavily from the soccer team's past. The Major League Soccer club unveiled its new logo on Thursday, which will be used starting in the 2023 season.

New crest brings back the fleur-de-lis, shield, black-and-blue stripes

The Canadian Press ·
CF Montreal's new logo, revealed by the club on Thursday, incorporates the team's name and the number 1993, the year of its inaugural season. (@cfmontreal/Twitter)

CF Montreal's new branding borrows heavily from the soccer team's past.

The Major League Soccer club unveiled its new logo on Thursday, which will be used starting in the 2023 season.

The new crest brings back the fleur-de-lis, shield and black-and-blue stripes that were prevalent in the team's branding when it was known as the Montreal Impact.

The new logo also incorporates the team's name and the number 1993, the year of its inaugural season.

After 28 years as the Impact, the team changed its name from the Impact to Club de Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal — in January 2021. As part of that rebrand, they replaced the Impact's shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake.

CF Montreal is coming off its most successful MLS season. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference in 2022 with a 20-9-5 record, but lost 3-1 to New York City FC in the conference semifinal.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now