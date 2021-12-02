Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan leaves on high note, earns MLS All-Star nod

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan is leaving Major League Soccer as an All-Star.

The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was one of four New England Revolution players named to the MLS Best XI Thursday, joining goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou.

The four all-stars from the same team is tied for the second most in league history, with D.C. United (1997, 2006), Chicago Fire FC (1998, 2003) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2010, 2011). The Miami Fusion had five all-stars in 2001.

Each of the clubs that have placed four or more players on the Best XI have either won the MLS Cup or the Supporters' Shield in the same season. New England won the Supporters' Shield with a league-record 73 points this season.

Buchanan scored in a losing cause Tuesday as New England exited the playoffs in a penalty shootout loss to New York City FC. Buchanan's goal in extra time forced the shootout.

Buchanan, who is joining Belgium's Club Brugge, posted a combined 13 combined goals and assists, the most of his three-year MLS career. The Revs went unbeaten in the 12 matches in which he scored or registered an assist.

Buchanan has won 16 caps for Canada, with three goals and four assists.

The all-star squad, which represents eight nations and five clubs, was selected by media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs.

The Best XI features Turner, winner of Goalkeeper of the Year Award, and Nashville's Walker Zimmerman, voted defender of the year, as well as the Golden Boot winner, New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos.

Four finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award for 2021 are included: NYCFC's Castellanos, New England's Gil, Seattle's Joao Paulo and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar.

2021 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC).

Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC).