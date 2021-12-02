Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan leaves on high note, earns MLS All-Star nod
Brampton, Ont., native heading to Belgium's Club Brugge following 3 years in MLS
Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan is leaving Major League Soccer as an All-Star.
The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was one of four New England Revolution players named to the MLS Best XI Thursday, joining goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou.
The four all-stars from the same team is tied for the second most in league history, with D.C. United (1997, 2006), Chicago Fire FC (1998, 2003) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2010, 2011). The Miami Fusion had five all-stars in 2001.
Buchanan scored in a losing cause Tuesday as New England exited the playoffs in a penalty shootout loss to New York City FC. Buchanan's goal in extra time forced the shootout.
Buchanan, who is joining Belgium's Club Brugge, posted a combined 13 combined goals and assists, the most of his three-year MLS career. The Revs went unbeaten in the 12 matches in which he scored or registered an assist.
Buchanan has won 16 caps for Canada, with three goals and four assists.
The Best XI features Turner, winner of Goalkeeper of the Year Award, and Nashville's Walker Zimmerman, voted defender of the year, as well as the Golden Boot winner, New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos.
Four finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award for 2021 are included: NYCFC's Castellanos, New England's Gil, Seattle's Joao Paulo and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar.
2021 MLS Best XI
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC).
Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?