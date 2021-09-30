Toronto FC stages 2nd-half rally to defeat FC Cincinnati, exit MLS basement

Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg scored one goal and set up two more as Toronto FC rallied in the second half to defeat Cincinnati 3-2 in MLS play Wednesday.

Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto, whose three goals came in a 17-minute span, with Yeferson Soteldo picking up two assists.

The game, played in front of a sparse crowd of 5,110 at BMO Field, featured the two bottom teams in the Eastern Conference, with Cincinnati arriving with a one-point advantage over Toronto. The win lifted TFC out of the MLS basement and above Cincinnati.

Toronto (5-15-7) extended its unbeaten run to four games (3-0-1) in all competitions, winning for the first time in 18 MLS matches (1-14-3) this season after conceding the first goal.

Cincinnati (4-14-8) went ahead against the run of play in the 38th minute when captain Luciano Acosta found Ronald Matarrita, who had shed Toronto's Achara, racing into the penalty box. The Costa Rican fullback beat Alex Bono with a powerful left-footed shot.

Toronto answered in the 48th minute on a counterattack when Soteldo put Shaffelburg in behind the defence and the young Canadian winger hammered a right-footed shot through Przemysław Tytoń's legs. It was the third goal of the season for the 21-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., who has been one of TFC's bright lights recently.

Defender Omar Gonzalez started the play, keeping the ball from going out of play by his own goal.

Shaffelburg played provider in the 55th minute, sending in a cross for Delgado to knock in at the far post for his second of the season. It was a well-worked goal.

It was more of the same in the 65th on another rapid-fire counter attack, this time with Shaffelburg's cross finding an unmarked Achara in front of goal for his second of the season.

Acosta pulled one back for Cincinnati in the 72nd minute, beating Bono from the edge of the penalty box after Toronto failed to clear the ball. It was the sixth of the season for the diminutive Argentine, who was playing in his 150th career MLS regular-season game.

Toronto's strike force was depleted on the night with Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer and Jordan Perruzza were all out injured while Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo missed his sixth straight game with a lower body injury.

Midfielders Ralph Priso and Tsubasa Endoh and centre backs Chris Mavinga and Eriq Zavaleta were also out injured.

Toronto was coming off a weekend 0-0 draw in Colorado, having previously blanked York United FC 4-0 in Canadian Championship play and edged Nashville SC 2-1, both at home. The Sept. 18 win over Nashville snapped a six-game league losing streak and a nine-game winless run (0-7-2) that dated back to Aug. 1.

Montreal loses 2nd-straight match

A nightmare 20 minutes was too much for CF Montreal to overcome as they fell 4-1 to the league-leading New England Revolution on Wednesday.

DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou had goals for New England (20-4-5), which also got an own goal from Rudy Camacho.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7) as the home side lost its second straight game.

Montreal did not shy away from pressing high early, despite going up against the team with the best record in Major League Soccer.

At the seven-minute mark, a cross from Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere gave Romell Quioto a free shot in the box but he put it wide.

Montreal would live to regret the miss as only three minutes later; Jones opened the scoring by putting away the rebound from a Carles Gil shot. Sensing a change in momentum, New England continued to press and look for a second.

That second would come 17 minutes in as Gustavo Bou played a ball into the towering Buksa who made no mistake.

Things would go from bad to worse for the home side as another cross from Bou was deflected by Rudy Camacho into his own net right before the half-hour mark.

The own goal appeared to wake Montreal up as Torres replied immediately with a shot from outside the box, giving the team its first signs of life since the ten-minute mark.

In the second half, Montreal looked to continue the progressive play seen at the end of the first, bringing on Zachary Brault-Guillard for Zorhan Bassong. The latter struggled and all three New England goals came from his left wing.

The substitution bore fruit almost immediately with Brault-Guillard's pace causing problems for the Revolution defence. In the 65 minute his low cross was missed by both Quioto and Djordje Mihailovic who could have had easy tap-ins.

That's as close as Montreal would get after two defensive substitutions from New England shut the door.

The game was the put to bed when Bou carefully slotted the ball into the bottom right corner in the 86 minute.

Montreal will stay home and host Atlanta United on Oct. 2 in a must-win playoff race showdown while New England receives the Chicago Fire after the international break on Oct. 16.