Canada sweeps Croatia to advance to Challenger Cup final
Will play Czech Republic for women’s volleyball Nation’s League berth on Sunday
Canada's women secured an emphatic 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 26-24 ) win over Croatia in the semifinals of the Challenger Cup on Saturday in Lima, Peru.
Canada will now face the Czech Republic in the finals for a chance to qualifying for the 2020 women's Nation's League on Sunday.
WATCH | Canada cruise past Croatia to reach finals
Alexa Lea Gray continued to lead Canada's attack, with 17 points. While Kiera Van Ryk scored 10, followed by Emily Maglio with nine.
Thus far, the Maple Girls have dominated the competition. In addition to their big semifinal win over Croatia, Canada also locked up top spot in Group B with sweeping wins over Chinese Taipei and Argentina.
The Czechs have been equally dominant, defeating Group B runner-up Argentina 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-23) in Saturday's other semifinal to advance to Sunday's final against Canada.
Catch a live stream of the even on Cbc.ca/sports.
