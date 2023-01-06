Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley sees plenty of positives as players report for duty
Key newcomer is veteran centre back Matt Hedges, a former MLS Defender of the Year
While there are roster holes still to be filled, head coach Bob Bradley was full of optimism as Toronto FC players reported for pre-season medicals.
Bradley, starting his second year at Toronto's helm, says TFC is setting its sights high. He says Toronto, which finished second from last in the league the last two seasons, will field a good team this year.
There is work to do. Toronto needs a starting goalkeeper, centre back and left back — as well as help at forward and depth in midfield. Bradley believes a lot of those needs can be filled before the team opens regular-season play Feb. 25 at D.C. United.
A key newcomer is veteran centre back Matt Hedges, a former MLS Defender of the Year.
In addition, Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez is back in the Toronto fold after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The 35-year-old starred for TFC in 2017 and 2018 before leaving for a club in Qatar.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?