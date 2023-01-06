Content
Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley sees plenty of positives as players report for duty

TFC coach Bob Bradley, starting his second year at Toronto's helm, says TFC is setting its sights high. He says Toronto, which finished second from last in the league the last two seasons, will field a good team this year.

Key newcomer is veteran centre back Matt Hedges, a former MLS Defender of the Year

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
Soccer player Victor Vazquez, shoots a penalty kick for Toronto FC while wearing the teams red jersey.
Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez, in red, shoots a penalty kick to score against New York City FC back when he was first with the team in 2017. (Julie Jacobson/The Associated Press)

While there are roster holes still to be filled, head coach Bob Bradley was full of optimism as Toronto FC players reported for pre-season medicals.

There is work to do. Toronto needs a starting goalkeeper, centre back and left back — as well as help at forward and depth in midfield. Bradley believes a lot of those needs can be filled before the team opens regular-season play Feb. 25 at D.C. United.

Ten players under contract last season have departed including first-team goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg, while centre back Chris Mavinga also moved on.

A key newcomer is veteran centre back Matt Hedges, a former MLS Defender of the Year.

In addition, Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez is back in the Toronto fold after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The 35-year-old starred for TFC in 2017 and 2018 before leaving for a club in Qatar.

Comments

