Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley, ex-player Terry Dunfield takes over

Struggling Toronto FC has fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team's head coach and sporting director.

Major League Soccer club also dismisses assistant/technical director Mike Sorber

The Canadian Press ·
Men's soccer head coach, with his arms crossed, patrols the sideline during a Major League Soccer match.
Mired in 14th place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference at 3-7-10, Toronto FC announced the firing of head coach Bob Bradley on Monday. Canadian international and former Toronto player Terry Dunfield was named interim head coach. (Jeff Dean/Associated Press)

Mike Sorber, assistant coach and technical director, was also relieved of his duties.

Toronto is mired in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10.

Terry Dunfield, a former TFC player and Canadian international, has been named interim head coach. He had been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.

Bradley whose son is TFC captain Michael Bradley, too charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.

