Bale scores 1st MLS goal to help LAFC down Sporting KC

Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

33-year-old star, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slips shot inside post

Soccer star Gareth Bale scored his first MLS goal on Saturday during a 2-0 LAFC victory over host Sporting Kansas City. (@LAFC/Twitter)

Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd.

He made his MLS debut last Sunday when he subbed on in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win over Nashville — his first competitive action since April 9, when he subbed-on in the closing minutes of a La Liga game for Real Madrid.

Canadian Maxime Crepeau stopped each of the three shots he faced for LAFC and his six shutouts this season match his career high.

Christian Arango's goal put LAFC (14-4-3) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 56th minute. Kwadwo Opoku got an assist on the goal.

LAFC outshot Sporting KC (5-13-5) 13-11, with five shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

