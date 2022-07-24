Bale scores 1st MLS goal to help LAFC down Sporting KC
33-year-old star, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slips shot inside post
Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.
Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd.
🏴 <a href="https://twitter.com/GarethBale11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarethBale11</a> OPENS HIS LAFC ACCOUNT!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKCvLAFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKCvLAFC</a> 0-2 <a href="https://t.co/bcMHI59GgG">pic.twitter.com/bcMHI59GgG</a>—@LAFC
He made his MLS debut last Sunday when he subbed on in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win over Nashville — his first competitive action since April 9, when he subbed-on in the closing minutes of a La Liga game for Real Madrid.
Christian Arango's goal put LAFC (14-4-3) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 56th minute. Kwadwo Opoku got an assist on the goal.
LAFC outshot Sporting KC (5-13-5) 13-11, with five shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?