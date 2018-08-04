TFC salvages draw against Atlanta with goal in 91st minute
Tosaint Ricketts, Sebastian Giovinco each score for Toronto
Josef Martinez scored twice for Atlanta United to set an MLS record with 45 goals in his first two seasons, and Tosaint Ricketts had a stoppage-time goal for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw Saturday.
Martinez passed Stern John (44, 1998-99) for most goals in his first two seasons. The Venezuelan striker has 26 goals this season, one short of the MLS record. League-leading Atlanta (14-4-6) has 10 games remaining.
Martinez tied it at 1 with a penalty kick in the 53rd minute after drawing the penalty against goalkeeper Alex Bono.
It ain't over til it's over...<a href="https://twitter.com/TosaintRicketts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TosaintRicketts</a> comes off the bench to bag the late equalizer<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvTOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/xb5IBm7wju">pic.twitter.com/xb5IBm7wju</a>—@torontofc
In the 67th, Martinez headed home Hector Villalba's diagonal cross to make it 2-1.
Ricketts punched home Jonathan Osorio's cross in the 91st minute to level it for defending champion Toronto (6-11-5).
Sebastian Giovinco gave Toronto FC a 1-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, finishing Auro's cross with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box.
