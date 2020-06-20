Atlanta United, Inter Miami players test positive for COVID-19
Miami slated to kick off MLS is Back Tournament on July 8
Two Atlanta United players and one player on expansion club Inter Miami CF have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Per the Atlanta United, their two unidentified players are asymptomatic and are in isolation.
In a statement Saturday, Atlanta United said the club will continue non-contact training on Monday. If negative test results for all players and staff are received on that day, the club will resume full team training on Tuesday.
"Since Atlanta United began individual player workouts on May 6, the club has followed MLS health and safety guidelines, including proper physical distancing and sanitization during individual workouts, small group training sessions and full group training sessions," the team said in a statement. "The club will continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines."
Inter Miami announced in a statement late Thursday that an unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus "following a round of mandatory club testing this week."
Per the team, the player was also asymptomatic and is being treated by a combination of club medical staff and local infectious disease experts.
Inter Miami CF is slated to kick off the MLS is Back Tournament on July 8 against Orlando City SC.
WATCH | COVID-19 could derail pro leagues' plans to return:
Orlando City was designated as the home team for the opener of the tournament, which will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. The event will be closed to spectators.
