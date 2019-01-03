Skip to Main Content
Ali Curtis named Toronto FC general manager, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko

Toronto FC named Ali Curtis its new general manager Thursday, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko. The 40-year-old Curtis most recently served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. He left the New York-area team in June 2017.

The Canadian Press ·
From left to right: Toronto FC president Bill Manning, new general manager Ali Curtis and head coach Greg Vanney hold up a team scarf at a news conference introducing Curtis in Toronto. ( Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press)

Prior to that, he worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition before joining the Red Bulls.

Toronto said Bezbatchenko had left his role as Toronto's senior vice-president of soccer operations and general manager to pursue another opportunity. Sources say that is to return to his home town to run Columbus Crew SC.

Bezbatchenko joined Toronto in September 2013, helping build a team that went to the MLS Cup final twice — winning in 2017.

