Whitecaps hold on for draw with Red Bulls
Vancouver's Montero pulls even with penalty kick
Fredy Montero tied it for Vancouver with a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Whitecaps held on for a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.
Referee Victor Rivas awarded the Whitecaps (3-6-5) the kick after using video review to determine Sean Nealis handled the ball inside the penalty area.
Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when Scott Sutter finished a counterattack with a narrow-angle finish into the upper corner.
Brian White pulled the Red Bulls (5-5-3) level in the 37th minute with a header flick of Amro Tarek's header.
White's pass across the 6-yard box was redirected by Vancouver's Andy Rose into the Whitecaps own goal to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.
New York goalkeeper Luis Robles preserved the draw making a diving save on a breakaway attempt by Lucas Venuto in the final minute of stoppage time.
Comments
