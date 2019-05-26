Adnan powers Whitecaps to win over Dallas
Ali Adnan had his first goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps, leading them past FC Dallas for a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Forward scores his 1st goal for Vancouver
Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3), while In-beom Hwang and Fredy Montero both registered assists.
Dominique Badji had the lone goal for Dallas (5-6-3).
Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made three saves for the Whitecaps and Jesse Gonzalez stopped two-of-four on-target shots for the Toros.
WATCH | Adnan scores beauty goal for his 1st as a Whitecap:
The win continues a good run of form for the 'Caps, who are undefeated in their last three contests.
Despite the final result, Dallas dominated possession through 60.3 per cent of the game and kept Vancouver hemmed into its own end for extended periods.
