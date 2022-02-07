Toronto FC gets help up front by signing Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez

Toronto FC has signed Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez from Poland's Gornik Zabrze on a contract that runs through 2024 with an option for 2025.

"Jesus is a skilful attacker who has a combination of excellent movement and dribbling," Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. "He scores goals and creates chances for teammates. We are looking forward to having him join our team in training camp as we prepare for the season."

Toronto needs help up front with Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo having departed for Mexico's Tigres UANL and fellow designated player Jozy Altidore expected to be bought out.

TFC has attacking talent on its roster but it is young in the form of Ayo Akinola, Ifunanyachi Achara, Jordan Perruzza, Deandre Kerr, Jayden Nelson, Jahkeele Mashall-Rutty, Jacob Shaeffelburg and 2022 draft pick Reshaun Walkes.

Italian star Lorenzo Insigne has signed but won't be in Toronto until July when his contract with Napoli expires.

Worked his way up the Spanish league

The 28-year-old Jimenez worked his way up the Spanish league ranks before joining the Polish club in 2018. He started with CD Leganes' academy before playing for AD Union Adarve (2013-14), AD Alcorcon B (2014-15) and Atletico Pinto (2015) in the Spanish lower leagues.

The six-foot, 176-pounder moved to CD Illescas (2015-16) and CF Talavera de la Reina (2016-18), where his play won him the contract in Poland.

Jimenez scored 26 league goals in 33 matches for Talavera in the 2016-17 season, helping the club win promotion to the Spanish second-tier. Jimenez scored 36 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions in his two seasons with Talavera.

A native of Leganes, Jimenez made 134 appearances and scored 43 goals in all competitions for Gornik, including Europa League play.

Toronto was scheduled to fly to Austin on Monday to continue its training camp ahead of the Feb. 26 season opener at FC Dallas. The club held the first portion of camp in California before flung back to Toronto for a few days.