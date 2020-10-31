MLS cancels game, postpones another due to pandemic
Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC's scheduled game Sunday night at San Jose, and cancelled Minnesota's match at Sporting Kansas City because of the coronavirus pandemic.
3 LAFC players test positive, Minnesota confirm 2nd positive test
The league made the moves Saturday.
LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. MLS said it is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled.
After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test.
