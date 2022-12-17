Content
Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan earns save of the year honour for stop against U.S.

Milan Borjan's reflex stop against the U.S. in January has earned the Canadian goalkeeper the Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award for save of the year.

Gorgeous move helped Canada to 2-0 win over rivals U.S. in World Cup qualifying play

A soccer goalkeeper wearing tracksuit pants and a long sleeve shirt celebrates a goal on his knees with this hands held high to the sky.
Canada's Milan Borjan celebrates Sam Adekugbe's late goal that capped a 2-0 win over the U.S. in January in Hamilton, Ont. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The save came in the 42nd minute of a World Cup qualifying game Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.

With Canada leading 1-0, a Christian Pulisic corner found the head of American forward Weston McKennie. Standing on his goal-line, Borjan jumped straight up and pawed the ball way with his right hand.

The Allstate Good Hands Award, which recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team goalkeeper during international play, was chosen by fans via online voting period Dec. 9 to 16.

