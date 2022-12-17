Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan earns save of the year honour for stop against U.S.
Gorgeous move helped Canada to 2-0 win over rivals U.S. in World Cup qualifying play
Milan Borjan's reflex stop against the U.S. in January has earned the Canadian goalkeeper the Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award for save of the year.
The save came in the 42nd minute of a World Cup qualifying game Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.
Congratulations to Milan Borjan whose incredible save was voted the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/AllstateCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AllstateCanada</a> Canadian National Team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Goodhands?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Goodhands</a> Award winner! 🧤<br><br>Also, congratulations to Lukas Wellnitz for winning the Canada Soccer <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRED</a> prize pack!—@CanadaSoccerEN
With Canada leading 1-0, a Christian Pulisic corner found the head of American forward Weston McKennie. Standing on his goal-line, Borjan jumped straight up and pawed the ball way with his right hand.
The Allstate Good Hands Award, which recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team goalkeeper during international play, was chosen by fans via online voting period Dec. 9 to 16.
