Milan Borjan, Deanne Rose named Canada Soccer players of the month

Goalkeeper Milan Borjan and forward Deanne Rose have been named Canada Soccer's Players of the Month for January.

Borjan posted back-to-back shutouts for Canada in FIFA World Cup qualifiers while Rose scored a goal and added an assist for England's Reading FC.

Borjan, who plays in Serbia for Red Star Belgrade, helped Canada to 2-0 wins over Honduras in San Pedro Sula and the U.S. in his hometown of Hamilton.

Rose, who made her pro debut in September after winning gold at the Olympic Games, helped Reading win all three of its January matches. The native of Alliston, Ont., scored in Reading's 3-2 win over Brighton in FA Cup play.

Canada Soccer Players of the Month

January 2022 — Milan Borjan and Deanne Rose

November 2021 — Kamal Miller and Jessie Fleming

October 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Jessie Fleming

September 2021 — Alistair Johnston and Nichelle Prince

August 2021 — Tajon Buchanan and Stephanie Labbe

July 2021 — Tajon Buchanan and Vanessa Gilles

June 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Ashley Lawrence

May 2021 — Jonathan David and Christine Sinclair

April 2021 — Jonathan David and Evelyn Viens

March 2021 — Jessie Fleming and Cyle Larin

February 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky

January 2021 — Cyle Larin and Ashley Lawrence