Milan Borjan, Deanne Rose named Canada Soccer players of the month
Men's keeper, women's forward come off impressive form in January
Goalkeeper Milan Borjan and forward Deanne Rose have been named Canada Soccer's Players of the Month for January.
Borjan posted back-to-back shutouts for Canada in FIFA World Cup qualifiers while Rose scored a goal and added an assist for England's Reading FC.
Borjan, who plays in Serbia for Red Star Belgrade, helped Canada to 2-0 wins over Honduras in San Pedro Sula and the U.S. in his hometown of Hamilton.
Canada Soccer Players of the Month
January 2022 — Milan Borjan and Deanne Rose
November 2021 — Kamal Miller and Jessie Fleming
October 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Jessie Fleming
September 2021 — Alistair Johnston and Nichelle Prince
August 2021 — Tajon Buchanan and Stephanie Labbe
July 2021 — Tajon Buchanan and Vanessa Gilles
June 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Ashley Lawrence
May 2021 — Jonathan David and Christine Sinclair
April 2021 — Jonathan David and Evelyn Viens
March 2021 — Jessie Fleming and Cyle Larin
February 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky
January 2021 — Cyle Larin and Ashley Lawrence
