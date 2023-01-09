Content
Ex-Canada assistant to coach NWSL Thorns, succeeding fellow Canadian Wilkinson

The defending National Women's Soccer League champion Portland Thorns on Monday named assistant coach Mike Norris as successor to head coach Rhian Wilkinson, who stepped down as head coach last month.

Mike Norris joined Portland staff last January after 8 years with Canada Soccer

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
Male soccer coach looks toward camera while standing on sideline.
Mike Norris had the interim tag lifted Monday and was named head coach of the NWSL Thorns after fellow Canadian Rhian Wilkinson stepped down in December following an investigation into a relationship with one of her players. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File)

The Canadian connection continues at the Portland Thorns.

The defending National Women's Soccer League champions have named assistant coach Mike Norris as the successor to head coach Rhian Wilkinson, a former Canadian international.

Norris joined Wilkinson's staff last January after eight years as a coach with Canada Soccer, where most recently he served as the set play and goalkeeper coach for the Canadian women's team, helping it to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Wilkinson stepped down as head coach last month after an investigation into a relationship with one of her players.

While she was cleared of any wrongdoing, Wilkinson says she agreed to leave her post at the behest of Thorns players.

The Thorns GM is former Canadian international Karina LeBlanc. The Portland roster features Canada captain Christine Sinclair and fellow Canadian international Janine Beckie.

A native of Newcastle, England, the 43-year-old Norris has made his home in Burnaby, B.C., since 2006 with his wife and two daughters.

WATCH | Wilkinson, Thorns GM LeBlanc reflect on championship run:

Karina Leblanc, Rhian Wilkinson react to winning 2022 NWSL Championship

2 months ago
Duration 5:04
Host Andi Petrillo is joined by newly minted champions, Portland Thorns GM Karina Leblanc and head coach Rhian Wilkinson.
