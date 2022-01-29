NWSL's Portland Thorns welcome former Canadian coach Mike Norris to staff
Experienced assistant most recently served as 'keeper coach for senior women's side
Former Canadian women's goalkeeper coach Mike Norris has joined the NWSL's Portland Thorns as an assistant coach.
Norris will be working with head coach Rhian Wilkinson, a former Canadian international.
Norris spent the last eight years with Canada Soccer, most recently as the set play and goalkeeper coach for the senior women's team from 2019 to 2021. He was part of the staff that helped the Canadian women to Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer.
Norris has also served as an assistant coach with the Canadian under-17 women's team and goalkeeper coach and interim head coach with the U-20s. He was head goalkeeping coach for the U-14 and U-15 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Boys Residency teams from 2014 to '16.
Earlier this month, Jen Herst was named Norris's successor as goalkeeper and set plays coach on Bev Priestman's Canada staff.
Herst most recently served as goalkeeper coach for the Welsh women's national team and had a similar role before with England women's youth teams. She also worked as a goalkeeper coach with Liverpool and Everton in the FA Women's Super League.
