Messi scores twice as Barcelona bests Lyon to advance to quarter-finals

Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more goals as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for a 12th consecutive season on Wednesday.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Luis Suarez ensured Barcelona was up 2-0 by halftime by earning a penalty converted by Messi and setting up Philippe Coutinho to score.

Lucas Tousart gave the visitors hope with a goal in the 58th minute after Barcelona failed to clear a corner kick, leaving Lyon one goal from going through.

But Messi scored again in the 78th before passing for Gerard Pique and substitute Ousmane Dembele to round off the win.

Messi's goals were his seventh and eighth in the Champions League this season and took his tally to 36 in all competitions for Barcelona.

With the win, Barcelona set a Champions League record of 30 consecutive home matches without a loss that dates back to September 2013.

Barcelona also stayed on course for a possible treble of titles. It leads the Spanish league and has reached the final of the Copa del Rey.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal in his team's victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

Mane's pair sends Liverpool on

Sadio Mane scored twice to send Juergen Klopp's Liverpool into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich in the second leg of the last-16 on Wednesday.

Mane opened the scoring with a delicate finish in the 26th minute and added Liverpool's third in the 84th by heading in Mohamed Salah's cross as Bayern desperately sought a way back into the game.

Serge Gnabry had forced an own goal from Joel Matip to equalize in the 39th, but Liverpool went ahead again through a corner when Virgil Van Dijk met James Milner's cross with a thumping header in the 69th.

Liverpool advanced 3-1 on aggregate after a scoreless first leg, putting four English teams into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009. Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City also advanced.

It's the first time since 2006 that there will be no German team among the last eight.

"We deserved to lose today. Liverpool was the better team in two games. Today we were shown our limits," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac, whose side claimed the Bundesliga lead at the weekend.