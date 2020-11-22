Marta, 6-time world player of the year, tests positive for COVID-19
Brazil's six-times world player of the year Marta has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's soccer governing body (CBF) said on Saturday.
Striker has been withdrawn from Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Ecuador
Brazil's six-times world player of the year Marta has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's soccer governing body (CBF) said on Saturday.
Marta, 34, has been withdrawn from the national team that is set to face Ecuador in two friendly matches at home on Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.
The CBF did not give any details about the forward's condition but they have informed her club, Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, saying they would provide any assistance necessary.
Marta was the first player, male or female, to score in five World Cups with 17 strikes in total - also a record.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.